Tropical Storm Arlene back down to a depression, National Hurricane Center says

MIAMI – Tropical Storm Arlene has weakened into a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday.

The hurricane season’s first named storm fell back down to a tropical depression late Saturday morning as it pushed farther away from Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory, the center of Arlene was located 145 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas moving south-southeast at 7 mph with an expected turn to the east by Saturday night.

The system is maintaining sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts as of Saturday afternoon.

“Continued weakening is forecast and Arlene is expected to become a remnant low later today,” the NHC stated in the advisory.

The NHC's 11 a.m. advisory also had tropical storm-force winds extending out 70 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued.

A Flood Watch was issued Wednesday for a portion of Southeast Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

According to the National Weather Service, two to four inches of rainfall is possible over the next few days with localized amounts of 6 inches or more in some areas.

Pop-up showers are expected to ramp up from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, but showers will slowly start to fizzle out after 8 p.m.

Sunday gets off to a mostly dry start-- though a few early showers may not be completely out of the question, especially near the Keys. Be prepared for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.

