MIAMI – A teacher is heading for retirement in Miami after 40 years on the job.

Aldin Everette, known as Mr. Everette to his students, has been at Miami Edison Senior High since 1983.

He started out as a social studies teacher, and in 1999, he became the high school’s activities director.

Everette celebrated his retirement with a black-tie prom.

Everette has seen the school transition over the years with different administrations, and he feels it’s time to step away.