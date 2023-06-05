8 traps, 100 roaches found in South Florida Pei Wei

Google Street View image of the Pei Wei Asian Diner at 18801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura.

Below is a list of places recently inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All of the places below were issued a “follow up inspection required.”

The Department has discretion on who is ordered shut and who is not and it should NOT be that way.

All the places that were ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

Party Cake was inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Several “stop use orders” were issued. Those orders were released after a clean-up.

***PEI WEI FRESH KITCHEN

18801 BISCAYNE BLVD.

AVENTURA

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/2/23

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 8 traps with total approximately 100 dead roaches under counter that separates lobby and cash register from kitchen area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 dead roach under cash register.”

“Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed. Observed floor soiled on cook line next to wall separating cook line and front counter. Observed floor under reach in cooler at front counter is soiled. Observed floor is soiled at back door.”

***SNAPPERS FISH & CHICKEN

17990 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 6/2/23

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 live flies flying above preparation area, also observed one live fly landing on top of raw chicken.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken wings (88°F - Hot Holding); cooked fish (81°F - Hot Holding) located next to the fryer, for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator placed inside walk in cooler.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed raw chicken wings (56°F - Cold Holding) located next to the fryer, for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator placed inside walk in cooler.”

“Stored food not covered. Observed raw chicken and raw fish inside reach in cooler stored under rusted shelves without covered.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. All around the kitchen.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

***CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

15880 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

INSPECTION DATE 5/31/23

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live , small flying insects flying above sealed bagged to go containers on lower storage shelf next to steam table by front counter.”

“Two dead flies on molding next to west window in dining room. Operator cleaned and sanitized during inspection.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken stored over cut vegetables inside low boy reach in cooler in cook line.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris Behind ice machine in kitchen. Under steam table at front counter. Operator cleaned and scrubbed during inspection.”

“Wiping cloth quaternary ammonium compound sanitizing solution not at proper minimum strength. Wiping cloth @ 0ppm quaternary by front counter. Operator remade to 200ppm quaternary during inspection.”

“Wall soiled behind ice machine with accumulated dust in kitchen.”

***PARTY CAKE BAKERY

8592 BIRD ROAD

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE(TROPICAL PARK AREA)

INSPECTION DATE 6/2/23

29 VIOLATIONS CITED

“Food Service Area: Numerous small, flying insects observed above prep areas. Flying insects observed landing on ham & cheese croissant sandwiches and Cuban bread.”

“A pattern of non-compliance was observed as evidence by violations for improper hand washing, cold holding temperatures, sanitization and lack of written procedures for vomit & diarrhea cleanup.”

“Observed employee touching deli ham located on slicer with bare hands. COS: Ham was voluntarily discarded during the inspection. Stop sale and release issued.”

“Black substance found on interior ledge of ice machine next to hand wash sink. Ice machine was properly cleaned during inspection.

“Reach in cooler next to stove unable to maintain TCS (time/temperature control for safety) food items at 41 degrees F of below and found with ambient air temperature of 65 degrees F when checked with an accurate probe thermometer.”

Stop use issued on (release issued 6/2/23):