Gunman says ‘I should finish you off’ after victim hands pistol back, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After taking a bullet to the abdomen, a shooting victim’s decision to give the suspect his gun back somehow didn’t backfire over the weekend, according to Miami-Dade police.

It all went down just before 9 p.m. Sunday at The Heat Food Market, located at 5201 NW 27th Ave., across from the Brownsville Metrorail station.

Cedrick Akra, 44, was packing heat that night in the store’s parking lot when he got into an argument with the victim over Akra’s mother “not having keys to her own apartment,” an arrest report states.

The report states the argument escalated to the point where Akra told the man “I’ll kill you” and pointed the pistol at his head. It’s not clear how the two knew each other.

Police said the victim grabbed the gun, which went off amid the struggle, striking the victim in the wrist and abdomen.

The victim was able to take the gun from Akra but then, for some reason, gave it back to him, according to the report.

Akra then told the man “I should finish you off,” but, luckily for the victim, he took off on his scooter instead of following through, police said.

Police responded to the convenience store and, conveniently for detectives, Akra came back a short time later on his scooter while officers were at the scene investigating, the report states.

Akra was charge with second-degree attempted murder and was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.