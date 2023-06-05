Heat fans in Denver find comfort visiting Miami-native’s Cuban restaurant

The smell of frijoles in the air, but is this little Havana or Denver?

DENVER – The smell of frijoles in the air, but is this little Havana or Denver?

It was only a matter of time before Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez found a little flavor of Miami in the mile high city.

Kristy Socarras, who was born and raised in Miami, opened Cuba Cuba 25 years ago. The motto: mi casa es su casa, and it definitely feels like home.

“I brought the mojito to Denver. The first Cuban restaurant in Denver,” said Socarras.

It’s so popular, there are several locations now, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s got all of abuela’s favorites!

And of course Soicarras is cheering for the Miami Heat.

“I am a basketball player, and so are all my brothers” she said. “We love it.”

Fans from Miami came pouring into the Denver establishment while in town for the NBA Finals.

The bottom line from this story is that you can take the girl out of Miami…

“But you can’t get Miami out of the girl,” Socarras said. “You know that.”