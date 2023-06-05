Miami-Dade man accused of striking pregnant girlfriend in belly with aluminum stick

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday on accusations that he stole his pregnant girlfriend’s cellphone and then repeatedly struck her with an aluminum stick, authorities said.

According to an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded to the couple’s home in the 2400 block of Northwest 87th Street just after 1 p.m.

The victim, who police said is nine months pregnant with Quinton Scott’s child, told officers that Scott struck her with an aluminum stick and snatched her cellphone out of her hand.

According to the report, the victim said she was laying down in the bedroom when Scott entered the room and the two got into an argument.

Police said the altercation escalated at which point Scott snatched the victim’s phone from her hand.

As the victim tried to get her phone back, Scott armed himself with the stick and struck the victim about five times with it, causing minor abrasions on her belly and left hand, authorities said.

Police said the woman was not able to get her phone back from Scott.

Responding officers said they were not able to interview Scott at the scene because he was combative and screaming obscenities at the officers.

Scott was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim with a deadly weapon.