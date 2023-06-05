Police: 2 arrested after trying to conduct large drug transaction in North Miami Beach

Bales of cocaine seized on June 2, 2023, in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Bahamian national and a New Jersey native have been arrested after attempting to conduct a large drug transaction in North Miami Beach, authorities announced Monday.

North Miami Beach police did not immediately identify the suspects, but confirmed that they were arrested Friday after attempting to conduct a transaction involving more than 100 kilograms of cocaine.

According to authorities, they confiscated the “large and carefully packaged bales of cocaine.”

“The men and women of (the) North Miami Beach Police Department continue to work assiduously to protect the citizens of the City of North Miami Beach and to prevent the distribution of narcotics in the community,” the police department said in a news release.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police department by calling 305-949-5500.