Fire erupts inside mobile home in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a mobile home in Pembroke Park on Tuesday morning.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the fire broke out at a mobile home located at 3150 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Authorities said the fire was declared under control and no injuries were reported.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video from BSFR that showed a large volume of smoke bursting through the front door as firefighters entered the mobile home.

It is unclear if the fire also damaged nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.