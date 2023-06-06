Florida woman wins $1M prizes twice playing Lottery scratch-off games

ORLANDO – An Orlando woman predicted she would hit the jackpot again after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game and did just that two months later, Lottery officials confirmed Monday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Altovise Morris, 41, scored a second $1 million prize, leaving her in shock just after buying her “dream home.”

Morris claimed the first prize in November 2022 and told Florida Lottery officials that she would “be back.”

She returned in January to claim another $1 million prize after she closed on her dream home.

“After closing on my house, I stopped at a Sunoco Foodmart in Clermont, and it happened again. I still can’t believe this is happening,” she said in a Florida Lottery news release.

She chose to receive her winnings as one-time, lump-sum payments of $820,000.

The first winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Winter Garden and the second ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Food Mart in Clermont.

Both locations received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off tickets.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game — and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”