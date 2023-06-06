74º

Man fatally shot at bus way in Miami

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 6:53 a.m. at the bus way at 6043 NW Sixth Court.

Miami police told Local 10 News they were called to the scene in reference to a man who was bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, who had been shot.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Police said the roadway near the scene was shut down during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

