Miami man arrested after trying to smother mom with pillow, police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man on an attempted murder charge Monday after they said he tried to suffocate his mother with a pillow after she wouldn’t give him money.

According to an arrest report, during the late evening hours of May 27, Frank Laberdesque was laying in bed with his mother at his home in the 3000 block of Southwest 16th Terrace, in the city’s Coral Way neighborhood, when he asked her for the money.

When she refused, Laberdesque, 57, “grabbed a pillow, mounted her, and then covered her face with said pillow as he held her down,” the report states.

The woman told police that she was able to turn her head and then hit and scratch her son until he got off of her, according to the report.

“The victim stated that she never lost consciousness and her breathing was never obstructed,” the investigating officer wrote. “The victim advised that even though the defendant covered her face she was still able to breath(e).”

Laberdesque was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.