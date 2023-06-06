Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened in the area of the 20800 block of Northeast 12th Avenue on Monday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the man to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities are searching for a late-model silver Chevy Malibu.

Police did not release any subject information and said the homicide bureau had taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.