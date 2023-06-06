VIDEO: Miami Shores police seek man helping himself to cash from Publix register

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video taking advantage of a distracted Publix cashier to help himself to some cash from the register.

The crime happened just before 8 p.m. Friday at the store’s location at 9050 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores Police Department Cmdr. Kerry Turner said Tuesday.

The video shows the man walk into the store and grab a bag of chips off a display near the registers.

Miami Shores Publix theft suspect (Miami Shores PD)

With the chips in his left hand, the crook then seizes the opportunity to steal some cash while the cashier was busy helping another customer.

The stunned cashier takes notice and backs away. After grabbing a fistful of cash — but seemingly leaving his chips behind — he makes a run for it.

An alert customer tried and failed to trip the suspect, who got out of the store. Police didn’t say how much cash he took.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Second angle: