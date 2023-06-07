Marijuana detection dogs sniff out drugs on Carnival Cruises

As you get ready for summer vacation, there’s a new security team you might encounter at Florida ports if you’re planning on taking a cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line has enlisted the help of Cucciolo and his colleagues to help sniff out drugs at terminals and ships across the state of Florida.

Cucciolo is a K-9 narcotics dog who is part of the company’s security team. His job is to search for marijuana and other drugs as passengers embark on Carnival ships.

According to Carnival’s website, cruises are drug free zones and marijuana is not allowed on board. CBD products used for medicinal purposes are not legal in all the ports visited by the cruise line and are also prohibited aboard.

Carnival Cruise Line sails from Florida ports in Miami, Brevard County, Jacksonville and Tampa.

For more information about the K-9s, click on this link.