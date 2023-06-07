Police: Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police have arrested a suspect after attempting to rob a bank Wednesday morning, authorities said.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Pembroke Pines police officers responded to a robbery attempt at a Bank of America, located at 18291 Pines Blvd.
Authorities said a security guard fired shots at the suspect, causing them to flee in a black Nissan Altima with Florida tag HUYT59.
According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Pines Boulevard and was possibly armed.
Detectives said access to a nearby shopping plaza would be temporarily restricted while the investigation continues.
Sky 10 flew over the scene where police officers were investigating outside of the Bank of America and other businesses in the area.
Police said that no one was injured during the incident.
The suspect’s gender, age or identity have not been released.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News at noon for the latest updates,
