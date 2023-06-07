Unattended candle believed to have caused fire at assisted living facility in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to an assisted living facility in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday night after receiving reports about a fire.

The ALF, St. Joseph Residence, is located at 3485 NW 30th St.

According to BSFR, firefighters entered the building to find smoke coming from the third floor.

Officials said a small fire had erupted inside one of the rooms on that floor, and it’s believed that the fire started from an unattended candle.

According to officials, the building’s automatic sprinklers suppressed the fire, keeping it contained to the room of origin.

“About 50 firefighters responded to the scene for fire control and to assist with evacuations of nearly 30 residents, most of whom reside on floors 2, 3 and 4; due to smoke conditions and water intrusion from the sprinkler system,” BSFR said in a news release.

As of about midnight, only two residents required transportation to a hospital due to undisclosed complaints related to the fire.

Officials confirmed that their conditions were stable and they are expected to be OK.