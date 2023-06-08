Chick-fil-A helps people with disabilities achieve success, tap artistic talents

From left: Natalia Wong (Executive Director The WOW Center), Justin Lindsey (Chick-fil-A Kendall Restaurant Operator), Raul Rodriguez (The WOW Center client), Emily Garnier (The WOW Center client), Nick Espinosa (Chick-fil-A Team Lead), Priscila Pérez (The WOW Center teacher), Carolina Fonseca (The WOW Center teacher).

KENDALL, Fla. – If you dine-in at the Chick-fil-A in Kendall, you will find individual colorful pieces of art adorning each table.

The ceramic flowers were carefully crafted by the more than 200 adults at the WOW Center, a nonprofit that supports individuals living with developmental disabilities through specialized programs.

The WOW Center delivered the ceramic flowers this week to the restaurant, which is located just a few miles away.

Restaurant Operator Justin Lindsey received the handmade gifts with gratitude.

“We are so grateful for The WOW Center and the incredible impact it has right down the road from us here in South Florida,” said Lindsey. “They do impactful work locally, offering support to hundreds of individuals in Miami-Dade County. Our dining room has never looked better!”

Lindsey has first-hand knowledge of the difference The WOW Center makes in the lives of special needs adults. For more than five years, Lindsey has partnered with the center and employed some eight adults, including 29-year-old Nick Espinosa, who began his career at the restaurant as a Team Member and is now a Team Lead and Trainer.

“Today’s event was a special celebration. Our WOW Center individuals created these bouquets of ceramic flowers which allowed them to practice many skills to prepare them for the workplace such as following instructions, working as a team and staying on task,” said Natalia Wong, Executive Director of The WOW Center. “We are also so thankful to Chick-fil-A Kendall for the care and support we’ve received from them.”

The restaurant chain has supported the center beyond employment opportunities and encouragement. In 2020, The WOW Center won a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award and a prize of $50,000 for the inspiring work it does in the community.

The ceramic flowers will be displayed at the Kendall location for some time. Each features a QR code that offers more information about The WOW Center and the people it serves.

If you’d like to find out more about The WOW Center, you can also visit https://wowcentermiami.org/.