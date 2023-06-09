WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of trial for former Parkland school resource deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday marks day 3 in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scot Peterson, who is accused of taking cover instead of action during the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

On Thursday, some of the survivors who were shot on the third floor of the 1200 Building that Valentine’s Day testified.

Kyle Laman was in tears when he saw the surveillance video and another survivor, Anthony Borges appeared angry.

“Somebody needs to be here -- a police, an adult, someone,” Laman said.

Laman showed jurors where a high velocity bullet from the shooter’s AR-15-style rifle shattered his right foot, leaving him in permanent pain.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

“I was thinking, ‘Where is the help? Where are the cops?’” Borges testified.

Borges was shot five times in total.

“I used to live in Venezuela so I knew what gunfire sounded like,” he said. “If I am an officer and had a gun, I would go inside and save everyone.”

Coral Springs Sgt. Jeffrey Heinrich also testified Thursday, saying it wasn’t until he saw students injured that he realized that there had been a shooting.

“My training is that you run toward the sound of gunshots. It was just instinct,” Heinrich said.

The defense during cross examination of state witnesses hit key elements to Peterson’s defense -- that it was hard to know exactly where the shots were coming from and that there was a pronounced echo in the area.

“You believe he was doing everything he could that day?” Peterson’s attorney asked retired MSD staff member Brian Staubly.

“Yes,” he responded.

The defense attorney also worked to prove that his client is not a coward.

“Tactical position of cover -- that is not being a coward, correct?” he asked Heinrich.

“Correct,” Heinrich responded.