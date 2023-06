MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A fire erupted Friday morning at a cement yard in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 flew over the Ozinga Golden Glades plant, at 17301 NW Second Ave., around 6 a.m. as three cement trucks appeared to be damaged.

Miami-Dade firefighters remained at the scene although the fire appeared to already be fully extinguished by that time.

No other details about the fire were immediately released by authorities.