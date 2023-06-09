Miami-Dade County Public Schools searching for parent volunteers to review textbooks under consideration

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools is now taking applications for parent volunteers who would like to serve on the upcoming Social Studies textbook adoption district review committees.

According to the school district, subject areas are adopted for five-year increments and the new instructional materials for the following subject areas/grade levels will be used through July of 2028.

Grades K-3 Elementary Social Studies

Grade 4 Elementary Florida History

Grade 5 Elementary U.S. History

6th Grade U.S. History

7th Grade Civics

8th Grade World History

9th Grade World History

11th Grade U.S. History

12th Grade U.S. Government

12th Grade Economics

High School Personal Finance

High School Psychology

AP United States History

AP Human Geography

AP World History

AP United States Government & Politics

AP Macro Economics

According to the district, parent reviewers will be selected at random and will receive both a hard copy of the textbooks and an electronic version.

“One (1) participating parent committee member and one (1) alternate parent member will be selected from the eligible applicants interested in volunteering per grade level/subject area committee,” according to the requirements listed on the Innovation School Choice website.

CLICK HERE for more information on the selection process.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

Parents who are selected will be able to review the textbooks in question beginning on July 24.

Volunteers will receive training on the adoption procedures and will attend presentations by the publishers prior to submitting their evaluations of the materials on Sept. 7.

CLICK HERE for information on the requirements to become a parent volunteer.

A full timeline on the commitment of parent volunteers can be found here.

Visit InnovationSchoolChoice.com to apply now.