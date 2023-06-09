Police: Man, woman arrested in connection with drug deal that ended in fatal shooting

From left: Eymon Manuel Leatherwood, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Gemika Dubuisson, 19, of Miramar.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in northeast Miami-Dade.

Eymon Manuel Leatherwood, 20, of Miami Gardens, and Gemika Dubuisson, 19, of Miramar, face charges of first-degree murder/robbery and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, the duo planned to meet up with the victim, identified as Henry Pericles, 21, in the 20000 block of Northeast 13th Court with the intention of robbing him.

Miami-Dade police said Dubuisson communicated with the victim via cellphone to meet up near his home so he could sell her and Leatherwood marijuana.

But police said the suspects did not have any money on them.

According to the arrest reports, Pericles approached Dubuisson’s car and argued with her about the price of the drugs.

Leatherwood then noticed that Pericles had a gun in his waistband, so knowing that they planned to rob him, Leatherwood pulled out his gun and shot the victim before he could reach for his own firearm, authorities said.

Police said Pericles was shot in the torso and ran off, seeking cover behind some vehicles in a driveway before he collapsed on the front porch of the home.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:09 p.m.

Police said Dubuisson’s car, a silver Chevy Malibu, was located Thursday in Opa-locka. Dubuisson and Leatherwood were spotted by police covering the car with a tarp to try to hide it, authorities said.

According to their arrest reports, the rims of the tires had been painted black and there was paint running down the tires.

Dubuisson and Leatherwood were taken into custody and confessed to their involvement in the shooting, authorities said.

Both are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $1.1 million bond.