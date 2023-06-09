Security to increase as Trump set to appear in Miami courtroom following indictment

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury after a months-long investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office, sources told ABC News.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Security is about to be even tighter in Miami after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday following an investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Trump is expected to appear in federal court in Miami to be arraigned on charges Tuesday.

“There’s a lot to kind of figure out between the US Marshals and the U.S. Secret Service to make this as smooth as possible to make it safe for the public and make it efficient in the courthouse,” said Trump’s Attorney Jim Trusty during an interview with CNN.

A Local 10 News crew captured a slew of national media camped outside of the Miami-Dade courthouse Thursday evening waiting to speak with prosecutors handling the case.

Among them was David Harbach, a prosecutor working with the Special Counsel behind the investigation. He was spotted by reporters entering and leaving the Grand Jury meeting room at the federal courthouse,

One reporter asked, “Mr Harbach, were you with a witness in front of the Grand Jury?

“No, I’m just trying to go pick up lunch ya’ll,” Harbach responded.

Testimony among potential witnesses in front of a federal grand jury has been underway for weeks in Miami.

Trump supporters are expected to have a presence near the courthouse just as they did in April during the former President’s previous indictment and arraignment in New York on an unrelated matter,

The Miami-Dade Police Department said they have not received any requests for security support but released the statement below on Thursday.

“Along with our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, we are prepared to provide any assistance support and resources that may be needed,” said Miami-Dade police.

The investigation into Trump’s handling of the documents has focused not only on the possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked, as well as possible obstruction.