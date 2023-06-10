FHP: 1 killed after car smashes into pole on southbound I-95 ramp near Pembroke Road

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one woman dead and another injured early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 near Pembroke Road, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m.

According to FHP, a 22-year-old woman in a sedan was traveling southbound on the outside left turning lane of the exit ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to Pembroke Road when she failed to safely complete the left turn to travel eastbound on Pembroke Road.

Authorities said after the vehicle failed to complete the turn, the car’s undercarriage collided with a curb located on the outside shoulder of eastbound Pembroke Road, just east of the Interstate 95 entrance ramp.

According to FHP, as the vehicle continued to spin counterclockwise, the right side of the vehicle then collided with a concrete sign support pole located south of Pembroke Road before coming to a complete stop.

Authorities said a 25-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead and the driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigators have not said if the driver and passenger in the vehicle were transported to a nearby hospital following the crash.

Authorities have not identified the victim that was killed in the crash.

No other information has been released.