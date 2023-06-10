List of Miami-Dade firefighters alleging their colleague is sexual predator gets longer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighter Jose Lopez has been under administrative duty with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue since April 2022.

Lopez is under investigation as the list of firefighters alleging that he is a sexual predator now includes a third woman, according to Chief Ray Jadallah.

“MDFR has included these new details to the ongoing investigation,” Jadallah said in a statement adding, “Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously, and this type of conduct dishonors the mission and values of our department.”

Two of the firefighters who reported Lopez said they decided to come forward after realizing that they had both been victims of the same guy at the same fire station.

“I was fighting as hard as I could to get him off of me because, you know, in my mind, I didn’t want to get raped,” one of the firefighters said on condition of anonymity.

Lopez declined to comment on the investigation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.