MDPD: Man dies after crashing stolen vehicle into utility pole following police chase in Miami Springs

Police: Passenger taken to trauma center in stable condition following crash

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Police are investigating after a man was killed after driving a stolen vehicle into a utility pole during a police chase in Miami Springs early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami Springs police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that was traveling westbound on Northwest 36th Street that was occupied by an adult male driver and a passenger.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle fled and lost control of the vehicle at Northwest 66th Avenue and struck a utility pole.

MDFR pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead at the scene and transported the passenger to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives said MDPD is now leading the investigation.

The victim killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG.

