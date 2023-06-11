Church in southwest Miami-Dade vandalized overnight

Police investigating vandalization at St. Timothy Catholic Church in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a church was vandalized.

According to police, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at St. Timothy Catholic Church in southwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning.

After arriving at approximately 2:50 a.m., officers began an investigation and discovered that unknown subjects entered the church and graffitied the walls.

They also damaged several potted plants before leaving.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the church.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.