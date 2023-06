Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an apartment fire in North Miami Beach.

It happened Saturday at the Diane Condo complex along Northeast 21st Avenue.

The damage left behind was extensive.

The American Red Cross confirmed that two people were affected by the flames.

Authorities have yet to provide any additional information about their health status.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.