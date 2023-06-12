Fuel leak reported after tractor-trailer overturns in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning in west Miami-Dade.

Sky 10 was above the area of Southwest Eighth Street at Krome Avenue as the tractor-trailer was on its side in the median.

Fire rescue officials confirmed that the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street and that there was an active fuel leak due to the crash, which MDFR personnel are working to contain.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway before overturning in the median.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.