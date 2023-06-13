Broward school board to vote on removing clear backpacks for consideration

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following Monday’s very heated Broward County Public Schools town hall meeting, where most of the crowd was against clear backpacks for the upcoming school year, a new item has been added to the agenda Tuesday where board members will get to vote on removing clear backpacks for consideration.

The new item added to the agenda states, “Cease the rulemaking process for clear backpacks. Direct the superintendent to remove for consideration clear backpacks from the June 20, 2023 workshop and July 25, 2023 special school board meeting.”

This new item added to the agenda follows a heated safety town hall meeting that took place in the auditorium of Plantation High School Monday night.

“Clear bags are not the answer -- put metal detectors in!” one woman told the school board.

More than 150 speakers voiced their opinions on clear backpacks in front of Broward County school board members and the interim superintendent.

A vast majority was against the clear backpack initiative.

“This is a circus -- you guys are a part of the show. We are the taxpayers that pay your salary, you work for us!” one man said.

“On the last day of school, my friend Alfonso brought a Nintendo Switch in a jacket and did security check it? No, they didn’t!” one student told the board members.

A few were for the added security measure.

“I’m certain clear backpacks can provide an extra layer of protection,” one attendee said, who was met with a chorus of boos.

If the item isn’t shelved Tuesday, but eventually approved next month, the district says this measure would take effect on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, Aug. 21.

At the end of the meeting, some school board members also said they are against clear backpacks.

School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff: “I am against having clear backpacks for our students. It’s a false sense of security.”

Vice Chair Debra Hixon: “I already didn’t agree with the clear backpacks.”

Board Member Sarah Leonardi: “I have said from the very beginning that I have opposed this policy.”

Board Member Brenda Fam: “I hear you. It doesn’t matter what I think. I vote the way you want me to vote.”

Board Member Nora Rupert: “I am not for the backpacks now because I received bullying here tonight with my backpack.”

Board Member Allen Zemen: “I am one person that is rethinking all of these things.”

Board Member Jeff Holness: “I do have concerns about the clear backpacks and I thank you for your input.”

Some board members didn’t comment.

“Thank you to everybody who came out -- we appreciate your time,” Board Member Daniel Foganholi said.

“I was one of the board members who said I would not speak because this is a town hall and I wanted to hear from the community,” Board Member Torey Alston said.