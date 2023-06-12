WATCH LIVE: Broward school district holds town hall on clear backpacks

PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County parents, staff and members of the community can participate in a safety town hall meeting Monday in Plantation hosted by the Broward County School Board and Broward County Public Schools.

Recently, BCPS announced that beginning on Monday, Aug. 21 – the first day of the 2023/24 school year – students will only be allowed to carry clear backpacks and bags (lunch boxes, purses, duffel bags, fanny packs, etc.) on school campuses.

Mesh and colored backpacks will not be permitted, even if they are transparent, according to district officials.

There are a few exceptions including, small non-transparent pouches for personal hygiene items, thermal food containers carried inside clear lunch boxes, school-approved sport-specific carrying cases for athletic equipment, and school-approved instrument-specific carrying cases for band equipment.

Staff, faculty, volunteers and school visitors will be exempt from the rule, according to a FAQ page set up on the BCPS website.

The School Safety Town Hall Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. at Plantation High School, 6901 NW 16th St., Plantation.