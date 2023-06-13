Video shows man dressed as convict runs in front of Trump’s motorcade outside courthouse

Federal and local law enforcement surrounded the federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday morning ahead of former President Donald Trump appearing in court.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents in Florida and New Jersey.

Several streets were blocked off in anticipation as the former president arrived.

Trump rode to court with his son Eric Trump, who accompanied the motorcade from the former president’s Doral resort to the federal courthouse in Miami.

CNN aired footage of Trump walking to a line of SUVs with his son by his side while someone yelled, “Let’s go Trump!”

As he rode to court, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a “witch hunt.”

Outside of the courthouse, supporters gathered to stand with Trump.

Those gathered outside did not interact with Trump, who rode in an SUV as part of a motorcade that entered the courthouse garage for his hearing on felony charges. Still, some sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump, who will turn 77 years old on Wednesday.

Opposing protesters were also present and at one point, police had to move in to separate the crowd after a tense shouting match.

Local 10 News also spoke with Trump supporters who called the felony charges a “hoax” and politically motivated.

Dominick Santana showed up at Trump National in a jail jumpsuit with a ball and chain and a sign that read “LOCK HIM UP” as he stood outside Trump National resort in Doral.

“I grew up in New York City. I know what a con artist he is,” Santana said.

Local 10 News obtained video of one man dressed in a black and white jail jumpsuit being detained by Secret Service members after jumping in front of the caravan that was transporting Trump.

Authorities have not confirmed if Santana was identified as the man detained at the scene.

After exiting the courthouse, Trump’s caravan slowed down which gave him time to wave to his supporters that gathered along Northwest First Avenue as they chanted his name.

This is the first time the Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.

Trump is also the front-runner for the Republican 2024 nomination.