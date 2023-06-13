Sheriff: Man arrested after 64 bricks of cocaine found on sailboat in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday after authorities found nearly 170 pounds of cocaine on his sailboat during a search in Marathon, deputies said.

Matas Vezauskas, a Lithuanian national, sailed to the Keys from another country without checking in with U.S. Customs and Border Protection upon arrival, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said.

Federal authorities and deputies searched Vezauskas’ boat, docked at Burdines Waterfront Marina in Marathon, and found 64 bricks of cocaine inside, Linhardt said. The bricks weighed 167 pounds (75.8 kilograms).

Federal agents turned the case over to MCSO. Deputies arrested Vezauskas just after 7:30 p.m., according to jail records.

Vezauskas was charged with cocaine trafficking and was being held without bond.