Designs for luxury condominiums on Surfside collapse site submitted for approval

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Nearly two years after one of the deadliest building collapses in U.S. history, design plans have been revealed for what may come next on the site in Surfside.

Zaha Hadid Architects and developer DAMAC International have submitted a pair of design variations for a 12-story condominium project to the town of Surfside for approval.

98 people died when the Champlain Towers South condominium building at 8777 Collins Avenue collapsed on June 24, 2021.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) assigned members of the National Construction Safety Team (NCST) to respond after the disaster to investigate.

Last month, Miami-Dade Police worked with the NCST to move a portion of evidence from the collapse site to a second warehouse for closer inspection as the investigation continues.

On Thursday, the NCST is expected to issue a report about its findings during a hearing in Gaithersburg, MD.

“While no work of architecture can ever remove the pain of the past, nor should it, a truly ambitious work of architecture can respect such a significant site,” said Chris Lepine, Director, ZHA in a news release. “It’s a great responsibility to be providing this vision for Surfside.”

DAMAC International was the only bidder during an auction for the 1.8-acre oceanfront property in July 2022.

“We are pleased to submit our planning application, featuring Zaha Hadid Architects’ design variations for the Town’s approval,” said Niall Mc Loughlin, DAMAC International Senior Vice President of Communications.

DAMAC International said that once completed, the building will have 57 condominiums that range from 4,000 to 15,000 square feet each.