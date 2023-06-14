Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 50X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Tuesday.

According to Lottery officials, Seranel Dervil, 64, of Lehigh Acres, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Fort Myers.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Dervil bought the winning ticket from an A&T Food Mart in his hometown.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.8 million.”