Pedestrian fatally struck by car on entrance ramp to I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

Sky 10 over fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-95 NB near Broward Boulevard.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday that left a man dead.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda, the crash occurred just before 2:15 a.m. on the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 95 from Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Miranda said a 25-year-old woman from Lauderhill was driving her white 2018 Nissan Maxima on the ramp when she struck the man.

According to Miranda, the man was initially walking or standing in the inside paved shoulder of the entrance ramp, but darted into the path of the car for unknown reasons.

Authorities believe the driver was unable to stop or slow down before striking the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel.

His identity has not yet been released.

Miranda said the crash remains under investigation.