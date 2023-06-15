81º

77-year-old man reported missing in Miami’s Little Havana area

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Robert Michael Comiskey. (City of Miami Police Department)

MIAMI – City of Miami police are searching for a 77-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Robert Michael Comiskey was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Comiskey is described by police as a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Comiskey was last seen wearing a black hat, black shirt and black joggers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective E. Wattley at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

