Grocery wars heating up as Aldi opens first store in city of Miami

MIAMI – Get your grocery bags and quarters ready, ALDI just opened its first store in Miami on Thursday.

The new store is located at 3750 S. Dixie Highway on the first floor of the new Platform 3750 apartment building.

It’s part of a growing trend in Miami of mixed-use developments with both retail and residences.

The store joins 12 other locations in Miami-Dade County.

There are 18 ALDI stores in Broward County and 209 stores total across the state of Florida.

Shoppers say they choose ALDI because they say the store has cheaper prices than its competitors.

ALDI earned the top spot for price, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for the last six years.

“Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more ALDI locations coast-to-coast,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "

ALDI was founded in 1946 in Germany. The grocery chain now operates more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

It is also the sister company of Trader Joe’s.