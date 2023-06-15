Miami stripper boozes up patron, steals credit cards for $62K spending spree, cops say

MIAMI – A patron’s private dance at a Miami strip club ended with a stolen wallet, $62,000 in unwanted charges and a stripper as the prime suspect, police say.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Yannelin Rivera-Bosaw, 34 is facing charges of committing an organized scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card for $100 or more, grand theft and selling narcotics without prescription.

Police said a man visited Playmates Club, located at 3875 Shipping Ave., on Friday when he requested Rivera-Bosaw and five unknown women to strip and entertain him during his time there.

According to the report, Rivera-Bosaw danced for him privately and the other five women later joined in.

The victim was “constantly” being given tequila shots by Rivera-Bosaw, which led him to become drunk quickly, as he lost the ability to stand up and walk out, police said.

While the man remained in the VIP seat, Rivera-Bosaw took his wallet and cellphone while he was “too dizzy” to react as she distracted him by rubbing up against him along with the other women, according to the report.

Detectives said all of the women continued to tell the victim that the drinks “were on the house.”

Police said the man decided to leave the club around 4 a.m. when he was feeling better but realized the credit cards in his wallet were missing.

According to the report, the man realized on Saturday that his missing credit cards were scanned using phone applications where various amounts of money totaling $62,345.91 was transferred and paid to Playmates Bar and Grill and Triple Vision, which is the LLC name for the strip club as if he was paying the business.

Police said the victim had six PayPal transactions transferred from his cellphone to Rivera-Bosaw’s bank account, which he did not authorize.

The victim told police that charges were made to his Chase, American Express and Wells Fargo accounts from Playmates Bar and Grill.

As the victim tried to cancel the PayPal charges, he later found Rivera-Bosaw’s number in his cellphone realizing that she had to put her number in to send herself the money, authorities said.

Police said after interviewing Rivera-Bosaw, she admitted to paying herself but said the victim allowed her to send herself money.

According to investigators, Rivera-Bosaw’s story was inconsistent after she told police that there were another five women involved but didn’t know their names.

Rivera-Bosaw told police that she would not pay herself, however, after written consent to search her phone was provided, detectives saw a text message to her friend and husband that showed pictures of the PayPal transactions and her complaining that one account was canceled by the victim.

Authorities said that Rivera’s cellphone contained information of human growth hormones and anabolic steroids, which came up in an incoming text that requested her to bring the product to Playmates Club for purchase.

Rivera-Bosaw was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.