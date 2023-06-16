Caught on camera: Gunman shoots at car from sunroof of moving vehicle in West Park

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video Friday of a drive-by shooting that left three victims injured in West Park last month.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video Friday of a drive-by shooting that left three victims injured in West Park last month.

According to BSO, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on May 26 near the 4600 block of Southwest 20th Street, just east of State Road 7.

Surveillance video shows two vehicles driving near the 4600 block of Southwest 20th Street when a man in a white four-door sedan is seen standing through the sunroof with a gun in hand before firing shots at the three occupants of a dark vehicle before leaving the scene.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the victims in the dark vehicle drove themselves to a local hospital after two of the people suffered gunshot wounds.

Caro said one of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the identities of the suspects involved or on the circumstances of the shooting to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Brandon Palmer at 954-321-5008 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.