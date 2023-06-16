Jack and Jill organization holds conference in Hollywood to inspire teens, future leaders

Every teen is feeling like a champion at the Jack and Jill Breakfast of Champions. The organization held its regional conference Friday morning in Hollywood where it aimed to educate and inspire future leaders.

The organization held its regional conference Friday morning in Hollywood where it aimed to educate and inspire future leaders.

Hundreds of teens from around the country attended the event hoping to give back to the community through service projects and heard from other leaders to learn how to build on becoming the next generation of leaders.

According to event organizers, Jack and Jill of America Inc., is dedicated to “nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.”

Local 10 News spoke with Jack and Jill Teen Regional President Jasmine Stewart who said that the organization has helped her become a leader in her community.

“I have been exposed to so many different experiences. I have been empowered. I have been able to grow as a leader in my community,” she said.

Super Bowl champion and former Jack and Jill teen, Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston, made a special appearance for those in attendance.

“The story of my career so far has been about perseverance, continuing to move forward by putting my head down and grinding,” he said.

“It was cool listening to his story and how everyone’s story is different,” said one attendee.

The Breakfast of Champions event is just one of many events this weekend at the Southern Regional Teen Leadership Conference.

“Being around so many phenomenal Black women has been amazing,” said Stewart.

“I think it’s super important just in the world we are today. There’s so much hatred and bigotry everywhere and I think it’s important to have those close connections with people that you can relate to and those that will be fighting to make the world a better place for us and for everyone,” said Jack and Jill teen Gabrielle Kiminyo.