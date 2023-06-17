Coast Guard offloads over $186 million worth of cocaine in Miami

MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded over 14,000 pounds of cocaine Friday in Miami, authorities said.

The drugs are worth more than $186 million, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It was one of the largest drug seizures for the Coast Guard Cutter Bear’s crew.

“The contraband offloaded today represents the professional expertise and dedication of U.S. defense and law enforcement agencies working together to combat the flow of illicit drugs through the Caribbean Region into the United States,” said Lt. Peter Hutchison, duty enforcement officer at Coast Guard District Seven in a news release. “This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception, and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews.”

Along with the illicit narcotics, 12 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, according to authorities.

Authorities have not released any information on the suspects.