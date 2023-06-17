Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Winn Dixie

John Freudberg, of Jupiter, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game this week at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach man won big after purchasing a ticket for a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced Friday.

John Freudberg, of Jupiter, claimed his $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game this week at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Freudberg purchased his winning ticket from a Winn Dixie in Palm Beach Gardens.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”