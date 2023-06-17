Miami Marlins to host ‘Touch Tour’ for blind, visually impaired teens at loanDepot Park

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins announced Saturday they are hosting a “Touch Tour” event for blind and visually impaired teenagers at loanDepot Park on Wednesday.

According to event organizers, attendees will begin on the field with the opportunity to feel the clay and turf, and hear from one of the Marlins groundkeepers as they describe the playing surface in great detail.

The tour will then continue into the Marlins dugout where they will interact with a Marlins player and experience a variety of professional baseball equipment, including a bat, glove, and catcher’s equipment, according to a team spokesperson.

Following the tour, the attendees will have lunch and seating in a guest suite for the Marlins’ 12:10 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The event will take place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Loan Depot Park, located at 501 Marlins Way.

The attendees are part of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Pre-Employment Transition Program.

The Miami Lighthouse’s Pre-Employment Transition Program provides blind and visually impaired individuals, ages 14-22, the opportunity to develop skills to enter the workforce or post-secondary education.

For more information about their program and organization, click here.