Suspect fatally shot by police during home invasion in Doral, authorities say

DORAL, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one suspect dead after he was fatally shot by police during a home invasion in Doral early Saturday morning.

Doral police said they responded to a home invasion around 4:20 a.m. at Amli Doral apartment homes, located on 41st Street and 115th Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect returned to the scene approximately one hour later, where officers then entered the residence.

The suspect was shot by an officer after an altercation with police, then collapsed outside of the residence, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity remains unknown.

Authorities said the victims are an elderly couple and a middle-aged man that sustained no serious injuries during the incident.

Staging areas were set up in front of the complex as well as across the street at a nearby shopping center as police continued to investigate.

Police told Local 10 News that the intruder was identified as a man who was wearing only underwear at the time of the shooting and that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation.

No other information has been revealed at this time.

