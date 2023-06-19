‘Educate the young ones’: Hollywood celebrates Juneteenth with parade

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Juneteenth parade in Broward County included police explorers, war veterans, politicians, dancers, and musicians.

Latoya Tillman said she felt it was important to show up to witness the small parade on Monday in Broward’s city of Hollywood.

“Definitely educate the young ones, a lot of them don’t know too much about it they don’t teach it in school,” Tillman said.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was among the politicians who participated in the parade, which also included members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“It’s so important to come together as a community and celebrate the contributions African Americans have made to the success of our country and also to celebrate freedom,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Carol Smith said it was important to continue the tradition for the younger generations.

“We are trying to do better for them and let them understand that this celebration should go on year after year so that they can understand their heritage,” Smith said.

COMPLETE COVERAGE