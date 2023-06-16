Celebrate Juneteenth with these local events

Juneteenth, a federal holiday since June 2021, began in Galveston, Texas, as a way to commemorate the day (June 19, 1865) when Federal troops took control of the state of Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law in 1863. Major General Gordon Granger traveled to Galveston on June 19 and announced that the Civil War has ended, and all enslaved people were to be freed

The official holiday this year is commemorated on Monday, June 19.

Here are some local Juneteenth events:

Juneteenth Celebration at Tamarac Sports Complex

Event includes performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts, live music by Motown Magic, food vendors, a kids’ area and more.

The event is from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 16 at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St., Tamarac.

Black Art Brunch Juneteenth Celebration

Enjoy an All-Inclusive experience at the Black Arts Brunch with a host of black artwork, live performances, and much more.

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 West Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach.

Tickets are $25 to $70. Click here for tickets.

The Third Annual Juneteenth Experience:

Hued Songs presents The Juneteenth Experience, a multidisciplinary, immersive performance honoring America’s second Independence Day, Juneteenth, at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell. This year’s performance is the official Juneteenth celebration for the City of Miami Beach and will include a variety of events celebrating the day.

Local artists to perform, include Miriam King, J’Von Brown, Jasmine Williams, Arsimmer McCoy, Darius Manuel, Eden Marte, Chauncy Riley and King Friday featuring members from Zest Dance Collective, under the direction of Artistic Director and Choreographer Gentry George.

Prior to the concert, there will be a Picnic in the Park in Bandshell Park beginning at 4 p.m., featuring The New World School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble and The Harden Project.

Entertainment continues in the Bandshell at 6:30 p.m. The main performance begins at 8 p.m., and is free of charge in-person or streaming on-line.

Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP required.

“BLACK Card: Transactions in Cultural Currency”

Hampton Art Lovers Presents “BLACK Card: Transactions of Cultural Currency,” a new installation featuring the art of architect and visual artist Brandon Clarke.

Clarke explores Black artistic expression at the intersection of cultural authenticity and various forms of credit or currency. His work deconstructs the concept of the “Black Card” as a euphemism for Black identity and wrestles with a range of critical questions such as: “How did the “Black Card” become a signifier of racial authenticity? He asks: “Who has access to an authentic Black identity?” And “What is the relationship between the figurative Black Card and its high-end counterpart in the material world of credit and currency? "

By juxtaposing these complicated concepts of the Black Card, Clarke’s work underscores the contradictions and practices that shape Black identity.

The opening event is Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 Northwest 9th St., Miami. The event is free but RSVP required.

Red Rooster Overtown Celebrates Generations of Flavor, A Juneteenth Journey

A day of remembrance, education, cultural preservation, and community-building, the Red Rooster holds a celebration of freedom and heritage from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Red Rooster Overtown, the restaurant headed by James Beard Foundation award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson, is inviting the community to come together and celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans., with food, fun and art. A ticketed community event, lawn games and access are complimentary.

Drinks and food tickets are sold separately at the check-in table.

Red Rooster Overtown, 920 Northwest Second Ave., Miami. The event is free and open to the public.

FIU’s Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Florida International University invites the South Florida Community for its third annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration.

The event on Saturday, Jan 17, will feature performances by Guitars Over Guns, DJ Slim City, and DJ Bre, local artisan vendors, activities, dancers, food trucks, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs or something to sit on.

Registration is required.

Dotson Family Pavilion, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 17, Florida International University, 11200 Southwest Eighth St. The event is free and open to the public.

The Freedom Symposium: Financial, Creative, Social, Mental and Physical Freedom Workshop

Fantasy Theatre Factory offers a number of conference workshops providing discussion on different forms of freedom, including financial freedom, creative freedom, social freedom and mental and physical freedom.

Confirmed presenters include Tawana Akins, Major Robin Stark and Traquesha Willis, with additional speakers Anthony Durden, Leroy Jones, Major Craig McQueen, Lyle Muhammad, Chief Charles Press, Marvin Weeks and Martha Wells.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

The event will be held at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Avenue, Miami

City of Miami Gardens Presents 3rd Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration

The City of Miami Gardens presents the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration on Saturday, June 17 at Hard Rock Stadium. This year’s theme is “Experience in the Gardens” featuring Miami Gardens comedian Marvin Dixon and music by DJ Bo Weezy.

The City of Miami Gardens has invited local acts to perform a musical showcase highlighting the community’s successes, diversity and unity.

Hard Rock Stadium is located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056. General admission is $10 per car. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., and the event begins at 5 p.m.

Artwalk Richmond Heights Juneteenth Celebration

A free event includes Black art and artists, intergenerational activities, live music and DJ, dancing, performances, food and artisan vendors, and the Hue Collective MIA Black Market.

The festival takes place from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 16 in a vacant lot across the street from the purple church at 14700 Lincoln Blvd., Miami, FL. The event is free and open to the public, but registration required here: Click here to register.

The Poetry Potluck: Recognizing Juneteenth

A community gathering with a focus on poets and poetry, The Poetry Potluck, hosts its gathering and potluck at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at the Roots Collective Black House 2.0. Come for the poetry, stay for the conversation and community. Please bring a dish to share, such as dessert, an appetizer or a dish of your choosing.

The event is Sunday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Roots Collective Black House 2.0, 5525 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. The event is free and open to the public.

Register via Eventbrite. RSVP here

And don’t miss the Local 10 Juneteenth Special with Calvin Hughes, “Juneteenth Freedom Day” on Sunday at 7 p.m.