Juneteenth special report to air Sunday in celebration of American freedom

The Juneteenth Freedom Day special is set to air at 7 p.m., Sunday, on Local 10 News and Local10.com.

Florida is among the states that do not recognize June 19 as an official holiday.

It has been two years since President Joe Biden signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, as the nation’s 12th federal holiday.

Juneteenth observances not only raise awareness about the African diaspora, slavery, and the painful history of the Civil War but are also an opportunity to celebrate freedom.

Juneteenth’s history goes back to President Abraham Lincoln issuing the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, and to the 2 1/2 years it took for the news to get to Texas.

Union soldiers arrived on June 19, 1865, in Galveston with the order for slaves to be freed. It was just about two months after the Confederacy surrendered.

