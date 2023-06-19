Fort Lauderdale man offers $10K reward after thieves take trailer full of pricey collectibles

Earlier this year South Florida was hit by heavy, widespread flooding after several feet of rain came down in a matter of days.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Earlier this year South Florida was hit by heavy, widespread flooding after several feet of rain came down in a matter of days.

That’s what Charlies Biggie said forced him to borrow a trailer, load up some of his pricy collectibles and store them on a piece of property he owns.

Now, he’s kicking himself and asking for the public’s help.

Thieves drove onto the property with a pickup truck, hitched up the trailer and drove off.

“This is the cruelest part,” Biggie said. “The rest of it was Mother Nature, this was human nature.”

Biggie said whoever was driving that dark, Dodge Ram dually pick-up knew what they were doing. In a matter of minutes, they were able to get in, get hitched, and get out, maneuvering the truck and 40-feet of triple-axle cargo box trailer.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Southwest 16th Court in Fort Lauderdale’s Shady Banks neighborhood.

Inside that trailer, Biggie said was a couple of vintage pinball machines, a Camaro convertible he’s owned for more than 40 years, and most crushing:

“All the parts, doors, louvers, seats, to a Lamborghini Miura SV,” Biggie said with a sigh. “Due to the rarity of that one car, I just pray they don’t look at it as scrap value because it’s an irreplaceable piece of history, and car history.”

He said a neighbor called him on Friday wondering if he’d taken the trailer.

“And my reply was, ‘oh (expletive),’” Biggie said.

Neighbors’ doorbell cameras also show an SUV tailing that truck before and after the trailer was stolen.

Biggie thinks the drivers are in cahoots.

He’s hoping someone who saw where that truck and trailer went or who knows where the truck and trailer are comes forward.

Biggie told Local 10 News he is personally offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Lauderdale police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.