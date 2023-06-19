Man hurt in Liberty City drive-by shooting, Miami police say

MIAMI – A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in an apparent drive-by in Miami’s Liberty City at around noontime Monday, police said.

According to the Miami Police Department, the shooter or shooters were in one vehicle, shooting at the occupants of another vehicle.

Police said the shooting appeared to have started near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street and ended in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 51st Street.

The victim “was alert and stable” after driving himself to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Authorities said Monday afternoon that it wasn’t clear what led up to the shooting or whether the parties knew each other.

Police didn’t say whether they had identified a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.