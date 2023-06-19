Woman suffers ‘serious’ injuries during Turnpike crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A woman suffered serious injuries during a domino-effect multi-vehicle crash on Sunday night along the Turnpike in southern Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A white Toyota sports utility vehicle traveling southbound crashed into a concrete barrier bridge wall, overturned several times, and ejected a woman in the area of Killian Parkway, FHP reported.

The woman was with five others in the Toyota, according to Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for FHP. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported checking on 20 injured.

The crash caused three other crashes and FHP diverted the Turnpike’s southbound traffic for about three hours at Kendall Drive, according to Camacho.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.